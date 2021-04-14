Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificNew Zealand mosque shooter launches legal challenge to prison conditions, terrorist status

Praveen Menon
2 minutes read

The mass shooter who killed 51 people in New Zealand in 2019 has launched a legal challenge seeking a review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity".

White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced in August to jail for life without parole for the murder of 51 people and attempted murder of 40 others at two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

Tarrant, an Australian national, is the only person in New Zealand to be designated the status of terrorist.

A judicial review will be held at the High Court in Auckland on Thursday to clarify the issues Tarrant wishes to raise, New Zealand court authorities said.

Preliminary information provided to court officials indicate that Tarrant wishes the Court to review decisions made by the Department of Corrections about his prison conditions, and also his designation as a "terrorist entity" under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

The hearing will have no bearing on the outcome of the criminal case against Tarrant, or his conviction and sentence, the court said.

Court records show Tarrant will be representing himself.

Victim's families and the survivor community were notified about the hearing on Wednesday. It will not be open to the public but media is permitted to attend.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 15, 2021 · 2:52 PM UTCMyanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

Myanmar security forces on Thursday arrested one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule after ramming him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta
Asia PacificTaiwan tells Biden emissaries island will counter China’s manoeuvres with U.S.
Asia PacificS.Korea's POSCO C&C says to end Myanmar military-backed joint venture
Asia PacificAustralia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australia's federal court found Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.