New Zealand PM Ardern announces border reopening earlier than previously signalled

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses via pre-recorded video the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2021. Peter Foley/Pool via REUTERS/

WELLINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday said New Zealand will reopen its borders much earlier than expected, with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12.

Travellers from countries with visa waiver arrangements including the United States and the UK can enter from May 1.

Arden says the move will spur economic recovery over the remainder of the year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.