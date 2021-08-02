Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand PM Ardern takes COVID-19 test after reporting sick

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand up Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a COVID-19 test after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ardern will step back from her duties for the day due to the sickness and the deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take on the responsibilities, the spokesman said.

New Zealand is largely free of coronavirus and has had no cases in the community since February.

Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese

