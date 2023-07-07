New Zealand PM says 'tough conversations' with China better than no talks

New Zealand PM Hipkins visits China
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 28, 2023. JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday New Zealand will require continued engagement with China, its largest trading partner, but would disagree with Beijing in areas where it challenges New Zealand's national interests.

"A strong, mature and complex relationship means we will have those tough conversations ... but I think it's better to be talking than not," Hipkins said in a speech at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs.

