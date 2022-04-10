New Zealand prime minister to visit Singapore, Japan

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses via pre-recorded video the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2021. Peter Foley/Pool via REUTERS

WELLINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a trade mission to Singapore and Japan later this month, the government said Monday in a statement.

The statement said that the prime minister, who will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor and 13 business leaders, is making the visit to reconnect with two of its closest Indo-Pacific economic and security partners.

"We must continue to reconnect with the world and I look forward to supporting our businesses across a range of sectors, and seeing my political counterparts in person,” Ardern said in a statement.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Diane Craft

