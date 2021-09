A normally busy road is deserted during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded more than 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the New Zealand Herald reported without citing the source of its information.

Health authorities are expected to release the official count of the new cases over the last 24 hours later in the day.

Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam

