Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/File Photo

Aug 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing infections associated with the current community outbreak to 72, health officials said.

Of the 21 new cases, 20 are in Auckland, the largest city, and one is in the capital Wellington.

The Pacific nation of 5.1 million is under a strict lockdown until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak has widened beyond the two key cities. read more

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · August 21, 2021 · 5:06 PM UTC

Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases

Australian police arrested hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday and seven officers were hospitalised as a result of clashes, as the country saw its highest ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis
Asia Pacific
Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears
Asia Pacific
Panic buying in Vietnam's largest city before tighter COVID-19 lockdown
Asia Pacific
Biden to speak Sunday on Afghanistan, Hurricane Henri response

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday will provide an update on the administration's response to Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan, the White House said on Saturday.