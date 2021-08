An empty street is seen as a lockdown to curb the spread of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains in place in Wellington, New Zealand, August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

MELBOURNE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing infections associated with the current community outbreak to 51, officials said on Saturday.

Of the 21 new cases, 18 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Jane Wardell

