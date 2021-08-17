Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand reports 4 more COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads

People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Wednesday that an additional four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country overnight, including an Auckland hospital worker.

That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five, a government spokesman has confirmed.

All cases have now been confirmed as Delta variant and are linked to the original case reported on Tuesday.

New Zealand's first local COVID-19 infection in six months was reported on Tuesday, and a snap lockdown ordered for the entire nation. read more

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country will be in lockdown for at least three days while its largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for seven days.

Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese

