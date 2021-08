A vaccination centre sign directs the public during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 347.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision at 0300 GMT on whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.