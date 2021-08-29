Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand reports 83 local COVID-19 cases

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing clinic during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand, in a nationwide lockdown battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, reported 83 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, health officials said.

Eighty-two cases were reported in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak and New Zealand's largest city, and the other was in the capital, Wellington.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard

