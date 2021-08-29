Asia Pacific
New Zealand reports 83 local COVID-19 cases
1 minute read
Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand, in a nationwide lockdown battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, reported 83 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, health officials said.
Eighty-two cases were reported in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak and New Zealand's largest city, and the other was in the capital, Wellington.
Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.