New Zealand reports death of woman after Pfizer COVID vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported on Monday that a woman had died following

her Comirnaty Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

An independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement.

The board noted there were other medical issues occurring at the same time which may have influenced the outcome following vaccination, the statement said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill

