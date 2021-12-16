Asia Pacific
New Zealand reports first Omicron case in Christchurch border facility
1 minute read
WELLINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at a state-run isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday.
The infected person came to New Zealand from Germany via Dubai, he said.
Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.