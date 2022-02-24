1 minute read
New Zealand retail sales rise in Q4 2021
WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, compared to a drop of 8.1% in the third quarter.
This puts sales 4.4% higher on the year, compared to 5.2% lower reported in the previous period.
Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese
