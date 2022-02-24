New Zealand retail sales rise in Q4 2021

A public health related sign is posted in a storefront as shoppers return to the Newmarket retail district in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions being eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, compared to a drop of 8.1% in the third quarter.

This puts sales 4.4% higher on the year, compared to 5.2% lower reported in the previous period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.