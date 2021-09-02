Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand says COVID-19 case drop shows lockdown working against Delta

People queue up for takeaway food as a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Wellington, New Zealand, September 1, 2021, REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that the lockdown enforced nationwide was working in limiting the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Authorities reported 49 new cases on Thursday, all in the epicentre of Auckland, taking the total number of cases in this outbreak to 736.

"The latest lower number is encouraging and does show that our alert levels 4 lockdown is working even against the Delta," the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.

