New Zealand signs range of pacts with China
SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Wednesday it had signed a range of cooperative arrangements with China on trade, agriculture, forestry, education, and science and innovation.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Chinese Premier Li Qiang also discussed the Indo-Pacific region, tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, Wellington said in a statement.
Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney, editing by Alasdair Pal
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.