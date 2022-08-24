New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine while on leave

WELLINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A New Zealand soldier on leave from the armed forces has reportedly been killed in Ukraine, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said on Wednesday.

"The New Zealand Army will work closely with the family of the soldier to offer support at this deeply sad time," it said. No further details were available, it added.

The soldier was on leave without pay and not on active duty with the NZDF.

The NZDF does not have people in Ukraine, although it has troops in Britain helping to train Ukrainians in front-line combat. read more

