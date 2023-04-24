New Zealand troops abroad join those at home to commemorate Anzac Day















April 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand troops deployed to the Middle East, South Sudan, Britain and elsewhere are participating in dawn services on Tuesday alongside thousands at home as the country honours military personnel on Anzac Day.

The public holiday in New Zealand and Australia commemorates the Gallipoli campaign in Turkey during World War One.

On April 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli peninsula, an ill-fated campaign that would claim more than 130,000 lives.

The Gallipoli campaign against the Turks failed, but the landing date has become a major day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand honouring troops from all conflicts.

Acting New Zealand Chief of Defence Force Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, who took part in a dawn service at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington, said the world was still ravaged by war in Ukraine and elsewhere.

"Today, let us all think about the continuing need to stand up to those who have no regard for human rights or international law," he said.

New Zealand troops deployed to Britain to train members of the Armed Forced of Ukraine will gather for a Anzac Day dawn service later on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will lead an Anzac Day dawn service in capital Canberra from 5 a.m. (1900 GMT Monday). Ceremonies will also take place in cities and towns across the country.

