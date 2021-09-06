Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

New Zealand 'very close' to deal for more COVID-19 vaccines

1 minute read

A vaccination centre sign directs the public during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand is "very close" to procuring more coronavirus vaccines and a deal could be announced this week, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday, as the country looks to get on top of an outbreak of the Delta variant.

The government is in talks with several countries, Hipkins said, but he did not specify when it would make the announcement about a deal.

"We're very, very close ... within the next 24 to 48 hours, things should be locked down, locked and loaded. People will have some good news," Hipkins told radio station Newstalk ZB.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday eased nationwide curbs, except in the biggest city, Auckland, after daily cases dipped to 20 on Monday from a peak of 85 on Aug. 29.

About 30% of the country's 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:54 AM UTC

Myanmar junta agrees to ASEAN call for ceasefire to distribute aid -Kyodo

Myanmar's military rulers have agreed to an ASEAN call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure distribution of humanitarian aid, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing the envoy of the southeast Asian bloc to the crisis-torn nation.

Asia Pacific
New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs
Asia Pacific
Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival
Asia Pacific
Australia sees strong future for coal beyond 2030 despite U.N. call
Asia Pacific
New Zealand 'very close' to deal for more COVID-19 vaccines