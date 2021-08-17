Asia Pacific
New Zealand's Ardern orders nationwide lockdown over one COVID-19 case
WELLINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the biggest city of Auckland.
The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant although this has not been confirmed.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.