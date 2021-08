New Zealand's COVID-19 cases spread to capital Wellington- report

Lambton Quay is devoid of people on the first day of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wellington, New Zealand, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Two positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand's capital city Wellington on Friday, Radio New Zealand reported, without revealing its source for the information.

The cases are part of the same family, RNZ reported. So far, all cases in the outbreak have been in Auckland and Coromandel region.

The government is due to decide later in the day on whether it would end or extend the snap lockdown declared earlier this week.

Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam

