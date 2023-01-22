New Zealand's ruling party confirms Hipkins as new prime minister - Radio New Zealand















WELLINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour Party selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and prime minister in a meeting on Sunday, Radio New Zealand reported.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

Hipkins is expected to hold a news conference shortly to officially announce the decision.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer, writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard











