Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Nintendo says 'Donkey Kong' area to open in Universal Studios Japan in 2024

1 minute read

General view shows Yoshi's Adventure attraction inside Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario which is set to open to public on March 18, during a press preview at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Irene Wang/Files

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Tuesday that a "Donkey Kong" themed expansion to its "Super Nintendo World" in the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will open in 2024.

A "Super Mario" themed area opened at the park this year in a major expansion of Nintendo's efforts to diversify its business beyond consoles. The opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the newly announced expansion, "guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," said the Kyoto-based games maker in a statement.

The area, based on one of Nintendo's most enduring franchises, will include a roller coaster and interactive experiences and increase the size of its themed area by 70%.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:02 AM UTC

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks.

Asia Pacific
Sydney's unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends
Asia Pacific
World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
Asia Pacific
BOJ policymakers warned of Japan's recovery delay, China risk
Asia Pacific
Yen slumps past 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar