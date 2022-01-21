Nippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers in deal worth up to $763 mln

The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp will buy two electric arc furnace steelmakers in Thailand in a deal worth up to $763 million, it said on Friday, as it seeks to cut its reliance on blast furnaces that use coking coal and emit carbon dioxide.

Nippon Steel will pay about $300 million to buy stakes in Thai steelmakers G Steel and GJ Steel. The total cost of the acquisition will be up to $763 million, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The company was in talks to buy a steel mill in Southeast Asia to secure iron-making resources in the growing market, a senior executive told Reuters in November. read more

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

