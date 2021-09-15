Skip to main content

N.Korea criticizes S.Korea after missile test, warns of breakdown in relations - KCNA

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's remarks that the South's new missile systems can deter North Korea are illogical and regrettable and could damage relations, a senior North Korean official said on Wednesday, according to state media.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said Moon's remarks made during the test firing of a new South Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday were inappropriate and could lead to a breakdown in ties if Moon continues to "slander" the North, state news agency KCNA reported.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

