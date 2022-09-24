North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea military says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launch came as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and days before a planned visit next week by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. read more

Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Daniel Wallis

