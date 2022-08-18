1 minute read
N.Korea leader's sister says North will never deal with S.Korea's 'audacious initiative' offer -Yonhap
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, said the North will never deal with the "audacious initiative" offered by South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler
