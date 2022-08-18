N.Korea leader's sister says North will never deal with S.Korea's 'audacious initiative' offer -Yonhap

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, said the North will never deal with the "audacious initiative" offered by South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

Reporting by Joori Roh

