N.Korea missile launch undesirable amid Ukraine crisis, South says
SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - North Korea's missile launch on Sunday is "regrettable" and never desirable while the world is trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, South Korea's National Security Council said, urging the neighbouring country to return to talks.
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
