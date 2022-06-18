North Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak, KCNA says

People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea March 30, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Picture taken March 30, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - North Korea has recorded another 19,310 new fever cases amid its first official COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, without detailing how many of those patients had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Overall more than 4.6 million have shown fever symptoms since an outbreak was first acknowledged in mid-May.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.