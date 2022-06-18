1 minute read
North Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak, KCNA says
SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - North Korea has recorded another 19,310 new fever cases amid its first official COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, without detailing how many of those patients had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Overall more than 4.6 million have shown fever symptoms since an outbreak was first acknowledged in mid-May.
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Daniel Wallis
