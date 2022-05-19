1 minute read
N.Korea reports 263,370 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths as the country battles its first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, the North's official KCNA said on Friday.
It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.