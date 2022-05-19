N.Korea reports 263,370 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths as the country battles its first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, the North's official KCNA said on Friday.

It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi

