N.Korea reports 82,160 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 82,160 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown to stop the impoverished economy's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said on Friday.
The media did not mention whether there were any new deaths.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.