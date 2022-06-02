N.Korea reports 82,160 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA

People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea March 30, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - North Korea reported 82,160 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown to stop the impoverished economy's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said on Friday.

The media did not mention whether there were any new deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.