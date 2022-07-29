North Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since COVID outbreak

Army medics involved medicine supply distribution work amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Pyongyang, North Korea May 22, 2022 in this photo released May 23, 2022 by the country's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - North Korea reported no new fever cases on Saturday, the first time since its acknowledgement of COVID-19 outbreak in the isolated country in mid-May, according to its statate media report.

The reclusive country said earlier this month it was on a path to "finally defuse" its first publicly declared COVID-19 crisis, even as Asian neighbours battle a resurgence in infections driven by Omicron subvariants. read more

The country has not confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, apparently lacking testing supplies.

