North Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since COVID outbreak
SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - North Korea reported no new fever cases on Saturday, the first time since its acknowledgement of COVID-19 outbreak in the isolated country in mid-May, according to its statate media report.
The reclusive country said earlier this month it was on a path to "finally defuse" its first publicly declared COVID-19 crisis, even as Asian neighbours battle a resurgence in infections driven by Omicron subvariants. read more
The country has not confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, apparently lacking testing supplies.
