North Korea officially reports first COVID-19 outbreak

People wearing protective face masks walk amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea May 15, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - North Korea officially confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, with state media reporting a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron virus, known as BA.2, had been detected in Pyongyang.

"There has been the biggest emergency incident in the country, with a hole in our emergency quarantine front, that has been kept safely over the past two years and three months since February 2020," the state media said.

The report said people in Pyongyang contracted the Omicron variant, without providing details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.

The report was published as the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Workers' Party meeting to discuss responses to the first outbreak of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Jack Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.