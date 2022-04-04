1 minute read
N.Korea says it will strike South with nuclear weapons if attacked -KCNA
SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - North Korea opposes war, but if South Korea chooses military confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, then the North's nuclear forces will have to attack, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday.
Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's minister of defence to make recent remarks discussing a preemptive attack on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.
Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Chris Reese
