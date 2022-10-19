N.Korea says its military orders more artillery firing in response to S.Korea action















SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said it has ordered its troops to fire more artillery shells off its east and west coasts on Wednesday in response to South Korea's firing of rounds from multiple rocket launchers, the North's official KCNA reported.

The firing order comes after the North launched some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast around 10 p.m. (1300 GMT) and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.