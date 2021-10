A newly developed anti-aircraft missile is seen during a test conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, in this undated photo released on October 1, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Sunday the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among U.N. member states, state media KCNA said.

A council meeting to discuss a North Korean missile test encroached on the country's sovereignty, KCNA said, citing a foreign ministry official.

