Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

North Korea says U.S., South Korea will face new threats for military drills

1 minute read

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will face even greater security threats for going ahead with scheduled joint military drills due to begin this week, Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official and sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday.

South Korea and the United States will begin preliminary military drills on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, despite North Korea's warning that the exercises would set back progress in improving inter-Korean relations. read more

The drills are an "unwelcome, self-destructive action" that threaten the North Korean people and raises tensions on the Korean peninsula, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

"The United States and South Korea will face a more serious security threat by ignoring our repeated warnings to push ahead with the dangerous war exercises," she said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · August 9, 2021 · 10:05 PM UTCU.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes.

Asia PacificAustralia's COVID-19 outbreak expands, new cases in Melbourne
Asia PacificMyanmar says alleged plot against UN envoy was nothing to do with the country
Asia PacificIndonesia extends COVID-19 curbs as infections spread in regions
Asia PacificNorth Korea says U.S., South Korea will face new threats for military drills