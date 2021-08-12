Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - North Korea intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia to counter the United States, and peace on the Korean peninsula will not be possible until American troops are withdrawn, Pyongyang's ambassador to Russia told TASS news agency.

Ambassador Sin Hong-chol's comments come after senior North Korean leaders warned this week that South Korea and the United States would face repercussions for their decision to go ahead with annual joint military drills. read more

The drills are a "rehearsal for war" and prove the United States is responsible for destabilising the situation, he told TASS in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We will also boost cooperation between North Korea and Russia with the view to counter the U.S., a common threat," Sin told TASS.

Around 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which left the peninsula in a technical state of war when fighting ended with an armistice rather than a peace agreement.

Washington and Seoul say the joint drills are defensive in nature.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

