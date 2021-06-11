Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
N.Korea's Kim calls for boosting military power -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party central committee in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 10, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Central Military Commission meeting, state media KCNA said on Saturday, where he called for boosting military power, but KCNA did not have details of any military activities planned.

The meeting on Friday called for a "high-alert posture" against the "recent fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula, said KCNA, adding that it also addressed organizational issue of dismissing, transferring and newly appointing some military officers.

Kim discussed "important tasks" to make "a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence," KCNA said without elaborating on details.

North Korea's plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee is planned for later in June. read more

