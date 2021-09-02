Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

N.Korea's Kim calls for preventing natural disasters and COVID-19 outbreaks

2 minute read

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 30, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged efforts to prevent natural disasters or coronavirus outbreaks from damaging the economy as he convened a meeting of the ruling party's politburo, state media reported on Friday.

Economic plans dominated the agenda at the meeting held in Pyongyang on Thursday, KCNA news agency reported.

The country's economy has been battered by international sanctions and self-imposed border and movement lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak. Seasonal heavy rains and typhoons have raised further concerns about damage to food supplies.

"(Kim) underlined the need to take thorough-going measures to overcome abnormal climate the danger of which has become higher in recent years," KCNA said.

Among the work Kim called for were river improvement, reforestation for erosion control, dyke maintenance and tide embankment projects.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but closed borders and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

"The present dangerous situation of the worldwide pandemic which keeps spiralling out of control demands tighter nationwide epidemic prevention," Kim said, according to KCNA. "Tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment under the present situation."

According to international officials, North Korea has turned down shipments of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, as well as doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine. read more

Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:24 AM UTC

Japanese PM's rival Kishida urges coronavirus stimulus package

Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who is challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as ruling party chief, said on Thursday an economic stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Asia Pacific
Thai royalist turns protester as anti-government movement broadens
Asia Pacific
Duterte daughter says has 'running mate' offers for Philippines 2022 election
Asia Pacific
N.Korea's Kim calls for preventing natural disasters and COVID-19 outbreaks
Asia Pacific
At an Afghanistan border crossing, people face uncertainty and a long wait