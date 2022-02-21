1 minute read
N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will crush U.S. threats
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "crush" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday.
Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Howard Goller
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.