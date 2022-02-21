N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will crush U.S. threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm Held in Ryonpho area of Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province of the DPRK, North Korea in this photo released on February 18, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "crush" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.