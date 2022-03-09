N.Korea's Kim says spy satellite to monitor actions by U.S. and allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this photo released on March 1, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's development of a reconnaissance satellite is to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remarks while inspecting North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration after recent tests of satellite systems during rocket launches.

Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Chris Reese

