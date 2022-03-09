1 minute read
N.Korea's Kim says spy satellite to monitor actions by U.S. and allies
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's development of a reconnaissance satellite is to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported on Thursday.
Kim made the remarks while inspecting North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration after recent tests of satellite systems during rocket launches.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.