N.Korea's Kim offers condolences to China's Xi over airliner crash

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this photo released on March 1, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to offer condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

A search was under way around heavily forested slopes for victims and flight recorders from a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) jet after it crashed on Monday in the mountains of southern Guangxi with 132 people on board. read more

In a message sent on Monday, Kim expressed "deep sympathy and condolences" to Xi, victims and their bereaved families, the official KCNA news agency said.

"He sincerely hoped that the Chinese people would eradicate the after-effects of the accident as early as possible and the bereaved family members would overcome sorrow and lead a stabilised life," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Catherine Evans and Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.