1 minute read
N.Korea's Kim thanked S.Korea's Moon in letter for efforts to improve ties -KCNA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged letters with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in and thanked Moon for his efforts to improve relations, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.