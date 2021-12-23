No change to Japan COVID-19 restrictions despite Omicron transmission

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered.

The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based in the western city of Osaka had the Omicron variant and the origin of how they had caught the virus could not be traced.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

