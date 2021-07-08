Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
No 'clear facts' to show Malaysia PM has lost majority - attorney general

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng//File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet will continue to exercise their executive powers as there are no "clear facts" to show that the premier has lost his majority, the country's attorney general said on Thursday.

His comments come after a key ally withdrew support for the ruling alliance. read more

"For now, the government does not have any clear facts to show that the prime minister no longer holds the confidence of the majority of members of parliament", Attorney General Idrus Harun said in a statement.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty

