1 minute read
No confidence motion in Pakistani PM Khan presented in parliament
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISLAMABAD, March 28 (Reuters) - A no confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.
The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.