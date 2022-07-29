No evidence of looming Chinese military action against Taiwan, U.S. official says

Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday the U.S. has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan, when asked about a possible visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"(We've) seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward with respect to Taiwan," Kirby told reporters. Pelosi has not confirmed a potential trip to Taiwan.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Rami Ayyub

