No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people crowd tarmac, Germany says

People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

"I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac," the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than ten staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.

Asia Pacific

The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending a torrid 17 months in office as he battled political infighting and questions over his legitimacy, while his government faced a raging pandemic and an economic downturn.

