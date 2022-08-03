No goodwill yet from Myanmar junta to implement ASEAN peace plan - Indonesia foreign minister
JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia has not seen any commitment or "goodwill" from the Myanmar military junta to implement a peace plan that it agreed on with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its foreign minister said late Wednesday.
The 10-nation bloc of ASEAN, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed Myanmar to follow a peace "consensus" agreed last year.
Minister Retno Marsudi said in a video statement that some of the countries meeting said that there were "many broken promises" from the junta.
She said ASEAN foreign ministers had agreed to put out a joint communique from the gathering and paragraphs on Myanmar were being deliberated.
